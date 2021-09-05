AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 1
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 1 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
This is assuming Notre Dame and Ole Miss win their respective games like they’re expected to – this will get changed on the fly as needed.
2021 Week 1 AP Poll Prediction
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Auburn Tigers 1-0 (NR)
24. Virginia Tech Hokies 1-0 (NR)
23. Ole Miss Rebels 0-0 (NR)
22. Arizona State Sun Devils 1-0 (25)
21. Utah Utes 1-0 (24)
– Week 1 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY prediction
20. Miami Hurricanes 1-0 (14)
19. Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (NR)
18. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 1-0 (22)
17. Wisconsin Badgers 0-1 (12)
16. USC Trojans 1-0 (15)
15. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (21)
14. Oregon Ducks 1-0 (11)
13. Penn State Nittany Lions 1-0 (19)
12. Iowa Hawkeyes 1-0 (18)
11. Florida Gators 1-0 (13)
– Week 1 scoreboard and how the predictions were
10. UCLA Bruins 2-0 (NR)
9. Iowa State Cyclones 1-0 (7)
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 0-0 (9)
7. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 (8)
6. Clemson Tigers 1-0 (3)
5. Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (6)
4. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (2)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 (4)
2. Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 (5)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 (1)
Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings