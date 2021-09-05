AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 1

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 1 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

This is assuming Notre Dame and Ole Miss win their respective games like they’re expected to – this will get changed on the fly as needed.

2021 Week 1 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Auburn Tigers 1-0 (NR)

23. Ole Miss Rebels 0-0 (NR)

22. Arizona State Sun Devils 1-0 (25)

21. Utah Utes 1-0 (24)

20. Miami Hurricanes 1-0 (14)

19. Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (NR)

18. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 1-0 (22)

17. Wisconsin Badgers 0-1 (12)

16. USC Trojans 1-0 (15)

15. Texas Longhorns 1-0 (21)

14. Oregon Ducks 1-0 (11)

13. Penn State Nittany Lions 1-0 (19)

12. Iowa Hawkeyes 1-0 (18)

11. Florida Gators 1-0 (13)

10. UCLA Bruins 2-0 (NR)

9. Iowa State Cyclones 1-0 (7)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 0-0 (9)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 (8)

6. Clemson Tigers 1-0 (3)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (6)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (2)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 (4)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 (5)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 (1)

