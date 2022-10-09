AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2022 Week 6 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 James Madison Dukes 5-0 (NR)

24 Texas Longhorns 4-2 (NR)

23 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-2 (NR)

22 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 (24)

21 Kansas Jayhawks 5-1 (19)

20 Syracuse Orange 5-0 (22)

19 Kentucky Wildcats 4-2 (13)

18 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-1 (23)

17 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 (20)

16 Utah Utes 4-2 (11)

15 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 (15)

14 NC State Wolfpack 5-1 (14)

13 TCU Horned Frogs 5-0 (17)

12 UCLA Bruins 6-0 (18)

11 Oregon Ducks 5-1 (12)

10 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 (10)

9 Ole Miss Rebels 6-0 (9)

8 Tennessee Volunteers 5-0 (8)

7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 (9)

6 USC Trojans 6-0 (6)

5 Clemson Tigers 6-0 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 6-0 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (3)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 6-0 (2)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (1)

