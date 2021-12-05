AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Final Regular Season
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after the end of the regular season.
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Final Regular Season AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release on Sunday.
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3 (25)
24. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 (24)
23. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 (23)
22. Utah State Aggies 10-3 (NR)
21. UTSA Roadrunners 12-1 (NR)
20. Clemson Tigers 9-3 (22)
19. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 (21)
18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-3 (18)
17. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-3 (15)
16. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 12-1 (20)
15. Oregon Ducks 10-3 (10)
14. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 (13)
13. BYU Cougars 10-2 (12)
12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-2 (5)
11. Pitt Panthers 11-2 (17)
10. Utah Utes 10-3 (14)
9. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 (11)
8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 (8)
7. Baylor Bears 11-2 (9)
6. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 (7)
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 (6)
4. Georgia Bulldogs 12-1 (1)
3. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-0 (3)
2. Michigan Wolverines 12-1 (2)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 12-1 (4)
