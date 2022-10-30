AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 9
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 9
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 9 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
2022 Week 9 AP Poll Prediction
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25 Liberty Flames 7-1 (NR)
24 Texas Longhorns 5-3 (NR)
23 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (24)
22 Kentucky Wildcats 5-3 (19)
21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-2 (T10)
20 Tulane Green Wave 7-1 (23)
19 Syracuse Orange 6-2 (16)
18 Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 (9)
17 LSU Tigers 6-2 (18)
16 Kansas State Wildcats 6-2 (22)
15 Penn State Nittany Lions 7-2 (13)
14 North Carolina Tar Heels 7-1 (21)
13 Illinois Fighting Illini 7-1 (17)
12 Utah Utes 6-2 (14)
11 Ole Miss Rebels 8-1 (15)
10 UCLA Bruins 7-1 (12)
9 USC Trojans 7-0 (T10)
8 Oregon Ducks 7-0 (8)
7 TCU Horned Frogs 8-0 (7)
6 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (6)
5 Clemson Tigers 8-0 (5)
4 Michigan Wolverines 8-0 (4)
3 Tennessee Volunteers 8-0 (3)
2 Ohio State Buckeyes 8-0 (2)
1 Georgia Bulldogs 8-0 (1)
