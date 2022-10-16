AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 7

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 7

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 7 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2022 Week 7 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 Maryland Terrapins 5-2 (NR)

24 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (14)

23 Mississippi State Bulldogs 5-2 (16)

22 North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 (NR)

21 Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 (T22)

20 Texas Longhorns 5-2 (T22)

19 Cincinnati Bearcats 5-1 (21)

18 Kansas State Wildcats 5-1 (17)

17 Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 (24)

16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 5-1 (14)

15 Utah Utes 5-2 (20)

14 Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (8)

13 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 (10)

12 Syracuse Orange 6-0 (18)

11 USC Trojans 6-1 (7)

10 Oregon Ducks 5-1 (12)

9 TCU Horned Frogs 6-0 (13)

8 UCLA Bruins 6-0 (11)

7 Ole Miss Rebels 7-0 (9)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 (3)

5 Michigan Wolverines 7-0 (5)

4 Clemson Tigers 7-0 (4)

3 Tennessee Volunteers 6-0 (6)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (1)

