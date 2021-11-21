AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 12

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 12

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 12 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release on Sunday.

2021 Week 12 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-4 (21)

24. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 (25)

23. San Diego State Aztecs 10-1 (23)

22. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 10-1 (22)

21. Iowa Hawkeyes 9-2 (18)

20. Pitt Panthers 9-2 (20)

19. Wisconsin Badgers 8-3 (19)

18. Houston Cougars 10-1 (17)

17. Texas A&M Aggies 8-3 (16)

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-2 (13)

15. Utah Utes 8-3 (24)

14. UTSA Roadrunners 11-0 (15)

13. BYU Cougars 9-2 (14)

12. Michigan State Spartans 9-2 (7)

11. Oregon Ducks 9-2 (4)

– NFL Predictions Week 11 | NFL Experts Picks

10. Oklahoma Sooners 10-1 (12)

9. Baylor Bears 9-2 (11)

8. Ole Miss Rebels 9-2 (10)

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-1 (9)

6. Michigan Wolverines 10-1 (8)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 (6)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-1 (2)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-0 (3)

2. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-1 (5)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings