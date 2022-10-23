AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews

Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.

2022 Week 8 AP Poll Prediction

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25 South Carolina Gamecocks 5-2 (NR)

24 LSU Tigers 6-2 (NR)

23 Tulane Green Wave 7-1 (25)

22 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (23)

21 North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 (22)

– NFL Picks, Quick Previews, Predictions

20 Kansas State Wildcats 5-2 (17)

19 Cincinnati Bearcats 6-1 (21)

18 Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 (19)

17 Syracuse Orange 6-1 (14)

16 Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 (18)

15 Utah Utes 5-2 (15)

14 UCLA Bruins 6-1 (11)

13 Penn State Nittany Lions 6-1 (16)

12 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-1 (13)

11 USC Trojans 6-1 (12)

– Coaches Poll Prediction

10 Ole Miss Rebels 7-1 (7)

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-1 (11)

8 Oregon Ducks 6-1 (10)

7 TCU Horned Frogs 7-0 (8)

6 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (6)

– 2022 Scoreboard, Results: Week 8

5 Clemson Tigers 8-0 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 7-0 (4)

3 Tennessee Volunteers 7-0 (3)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 7-0 (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (1)

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings

AP All-Time Rankings

Story originally appeared on College Football News