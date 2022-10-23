AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
2022 Week 8 AP Poll Prediction
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25 South Carolina Gamecocks 5-2 (NR)
24 LSU Tigers 6-2 (NR)
23 Tulane Green Wave 7-1 (25)
22 NC State Wolfpack 5-2 (23)
21 North Carolina Tar Heels 6-1 (22)
– NFL Picks, Quick Previews, Predictions
20 Kansas State Wildcats 5-2 (17)
19 Cincinnati Bearcats 6-1 (21)
18 Kentucky Wildcats 5-2 (19)
17 Syracuse Orange 6-1 (14)
16 Illinois Fighting Illini 6-1 (18)
15 Utah Utes 5-2 (15)
14 UCLA Bruins 6-1 (11)
13 Penn State Nittany Lions 6-1 (16)
12 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-1 (13)
11 USC Trojans 6-1 (12)
10 Ole Miss Rebels 7-1 (7)
9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-1 (11)
8 Oregon Ducks 6-1 (10)
7 TCU Horned Frogs 7-0 (8)
6 Alabama Crimson Tide 7-1 (6)
– 2022 Scoreboard, Results: Week 8
5 Clemson Tigers 8-0 (5)
4 Michigan Wolverines 7-0 (4)
3 Tennessee Volunteers 7-0 (3)
2 Ohio State Buckeyes 7-0 (2)
1 Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 (1)
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings
AP All-Time Rankings