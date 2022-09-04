AP Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 1

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially be after Week 1? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 1 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2022 AP Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 1

25 Texas Longhorns 1-0 (NR)

24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 1-0 (22)

23 NC State Wolfpack 1-0 (13)

22 BYU Cougars 1-0 (25)

21 Oregon Ducks 0-1 (11)

20 Ole Miss Rebels 1-0 (21)

19 Kentucky Wildcats 1-0 (20)

18 Arkansas Razorbacks 1-0 (19)

17 Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (18)

16 Pitt Panthers 1-0 (17)

15 Utah Utes 0-1 (7)

14 Florida Gators 1-0 (NR)

13 Miami Hurricanes 1-0 (16)

12 Michigan State Spartans 1-0 (15)

11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 0-1 (5)

10 USC Trojans 1-0 (14)

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 (12)

Baylor Bears 1-0 (10)

7 Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (9)

6 Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (8)

5 Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (6)

Clemson Tigers 0-0* (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 (2)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 (3)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 (1)

