AP Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 1
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially be after Week 1? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 1 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews
All-Time Preseason AP Rankings
2022 AP Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 1
25 Texas Longhorns 1-0 (NR)
24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 1-0 (22)
23 NC State Wolfpack 1-0 (13)
22 BYU Cougars 1-0 (25)
21 Oregon Ducks 0-1 (11)
– Coaches Poll, Rankings prediction after Week 1
20 Ole Miss Rebels 1-0 (21)
19 Kentucky Wildcats 1-0 (20)
18 Arkansas Razorbacks 1-0 (19)
17 Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (18)
16 Pitt Panthers 1-0 (17)
15 Utah Utes 0-1 (7)
14 Florida Gators 1-0 (NR)
13 Miami Hurricanes 1-0 (16)
12 Michigan State Spartans 1-0 (15)
11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 0-1 (5)
– CFN Rankings 1 to 131: After Week 1
10 USC Trojans 1-0 (14)
9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 (12)
8 Baylor Bears 1-0 (10)
7 Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 (9)
6 Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (8)
5 Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 (6)
4 Clemson Tigers 0-0* (4)
3 Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 (2)
2 Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 (3)
1 Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 (1)
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings
AP All-Time Rankings