AP Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 2

What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially be after Week 2? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 2 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

2022 AP Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 2

25 Florida State Seminoles 2-0 (NR)

24 Pitt Panthers 1-1 (17)

23 Oregon Ducks 1-1 (NR)

22 Texas A&M Aggies 1-1 (6)

21 Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 (NR)

20 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2-0 (23)

19 Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 (22)

18 Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 (24)

17 NC State Wolfpack 2-0 (18)

16 Baylor Bears 1-1 (9)

15 BYU Cougars 2-0 (21)

14 Utah Utes 1-1 (13)

13 Florida Gators 1-1 (12)

12 Arkansas Razorbacks 2-0 (16)

11 Miami Hurricanes 2-0 (15)

10 Kentucky Wildcats 2-0 (20)

9 Michigan State Spartans 2-0 (14)

8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 (11)

7 USC Trojans 2-0 (10)

6 Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 (7)

5 Clemson Tigers 2-0 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 2-0 (4)

3 Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (1)

2 Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 (3)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (2)

