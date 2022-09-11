AP Top 25 Poll Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 2
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially be after Week 2? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings.
This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 2 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
2022 AP Poll Top 25 Prediction: Week 2
25 Florida State Seminoles 2-0 (NR)
24 Pitt Panthers 1-1 (17)
23 Oregon Ducks 1-1 (NR)
22 Texas A&M Aggies 1-1 (6)
21 Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 (NR)
20 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2-0 (23)
19 Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 (22)
18 Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 (24)
17 NC State Wolfpack 2-0 (18)
16 Baylor Bears 1-1 (9)
15 BYU Cougars 2-0 (21)
14 Utah Utes 1-1 (13)
13 Florida Gators 1-1 (12)
12 Arkansas Razorbacks 2-0 (16)
11 Miami Hurricanes 2-0 (15)
10 Kentucky Wildcats 2-0 (20)
9 Michigan State Spartans 2-0 (14)
8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 (11)
7 USC Trojans 2-0 (10)
6 Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 (7)
5 Clemson Tigers 2-0 (5)
4 Michigan Wolverines 2-0 (4)
3 Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (1)
2 Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 (3)
1 Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (2)
