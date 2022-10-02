AP Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 5

1
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially be after Week 5? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

AP Top 25 Poll, College Football Rankings Prediction: Week 5

This is NOT the actual 2022 Week 5 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.

25 Florida State Seminoles 4-1 (23)

24 Baylor Bears 3-2 (16)

23 Cincinnati Bearcats 4-1 (NR)

22 Syracuse Orange 5-0 (NR)

21 Kansas State Wildcats 4-1 (25)

20 Kansas Jayhawks 5-0 (NR)

19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 4-1 (22)

18 Washington Huskies 4-1 (15)

17 TCU Horned Frogs 4-0 (NR)

16 UCLA Bruins 5-0 (NR)

15 BYU Cougars 4-1 (19)

14 NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (10)

13 Oregon Ducks 4-1 (13)

12 Utah Utes 4-1 (12)

11 Kentucky Wildcats 4-1 (7)

10 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-0 (11)

9 Tennessee Volunteers 4-0 (8)

8 Ole Miss Rebels 5-0 (14)

7 Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 (9)

6 USC Trojans 5-0 (6)

5 Clemson Tigers 5-0 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 5-0 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 5-0 (3)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 5-0 (1)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 (2)

