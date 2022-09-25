How did the Big Ten do in the latest USA TODAY Sports coaches poll?
The Big Ten is solidly represented atop the USA TODAY Sports football coaches poll.
The Big Ten is solidly represented atop the USA TODAY Sports football coaches poll.
For the second-consecutive week, Alabama was ranked No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Poll.
Re-live the top catches from the first week of Pac-12 football conference play.
A wild Week 4 of college football leads to some big-time changes to the USA TODAY Coaches Poll!
USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg breaks down the latest college football coaches poll.
Tennessee and NC State broke into the top 10 of AP Top 25 poll, and Florida State is back in the rankings for the first time in four years.
Florida State is ranked 22nd in the USA Today coaches' poll and No. 23 in the AP poll — the first time the Seminoles have been ranked since the opening week of the 2018 season. The full coaches' poll can be viewed here.
The top five teams in college football remain unchanged from a week ago.Both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll aligned with the same top-five. Michigan stayed at No. 4 in both polls following a 34-27 win over previously undefeated Maryland.
Penn State football report card: The grades are in for the Nittany Lions after a win over Central Michigan.
Free Press sports writer Michael Cohen analyzes which players helped or hurt their stock in Michigan football's win over Maryland.
These are uncomplimentary compliments.
It was a wild, wild week in college football!
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for a season-high 385 yards and four touchdowns and No. 2 Alabama beat
UK will be coming off an uneven performance when it travels to face Ole Miss on Saturday.
Here's how we graded each phase of the Wolfpack's win over the Huskies.
Frances Tiafoe staved off four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas and clinch victory in the Laver Cup for Team World over Roger Federer's Team Europe for the first time.
Florida's defensive SP+ ranking plummeted following another ugly outing in Week 4, which caused the team to drop over 10 spots overall.
Where is Penn State ranked in the updated AP Top 25?
Teddy Bridgewater enters the game.
The Oklahoma Sooners fell out of the top 10 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after losing to Kansas State.
Much like Bryce Young of Alabama vs Auburn last year and Texas this year, Caleb Williams rescued a mostly forgettable game with a late clutch drive