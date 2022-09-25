AP Top 25 has Penn State knocking on door of a top 10 ranking
Penn State continues to climb the national polls after their latest win to start the season. After improving to 4-0 with its home win over Central Michigan in Week 4, Penn State gained a little more respect from the AP Top 25 voters around the country, while also capitalizing on losses suffered by two other schools previously ranked in front of them.
Just as they did in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, Penn State moved up three spots in the AP Top 25 by moving from No. 14 up to No. 11 this week (Penn State moved from No. 15 to No. 12 in the coaches poll). Losses by Oklahoma and Arkansas allowed Penn State to move up two spots in the process, and AP voters felt as strongly as the coaches to jump Penn State a spot ahead of Utah despite both teams winning by sizable margins this past weekend.
Georgia continues to hold a firm grip on the top spot in the AP Top 25 with 55 first-place votes, followed by Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and Clemson to maintain the same top five from a week ago.
Minnesota jumped into the AP Top 25 this week by jumping into the poll at No. 21. No other Big Ten team received any votes from AP voters this week.
Here is this week’s AP Top 25, with first-place votes noted where applicable.
Georgia (55 first-place votes) – 1,565 points
Alabama (4) – 1,487
Ohio State (4) – 1,483
Michigan – 1,354
Clemson – 1,311
USC – 1,236
Kentucky – 1,127
Tennessee – 1,119
Oklahoma State – 1,081
NC State – 920
Penn State – 876
Utah – 760
Oregon – 727
Ole Miss – 691
Washington – 657
Baylor – 550
Texas A&M – 543
Oklahoma – 529
BYU – 482
Arkansas – 457
Minnesota – 288
Wake Forest – 265
Florida State – 244
Pittsburgh – 209
Kansas State – 166
Others receiving votes:
Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington State 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon State 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1
