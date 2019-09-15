AP Top 25: Pac-12 ties SEC with 6 ranked teams, Michigan State plummets

The top nine teams in the Associated Press Top 25 did not change from Week 3 to Week 4. However, three teams — Michigan State, Maryland and USC — dropped out of the rankings after losing to unranked opponents over the weekend.

Ranked No. 18 last week, Michigan State had the biggest fall after a miserable offensive performance in a 10-7 loss to Arizona State. Meanwhile, the Sun Devils made their debut in the AP poll this week at No. 24 following the win.

Maryland was ranked No. 21 thanks to an impressive 63-20 win over previously ranked Syracuse. But the Terps’ stay in the rankings did not last long thanks to a 20-17 road loss to Temple.

USC, No. 24 last week, returned to an unranked status after losing on the road to BYU in overtime.

Arizona State is now ranked after upsetting Michigan State in East Lansing. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In addition to Arizona State, Cheez-It Bowl brethren Cal and TCU made their 2019 debuts in the Top 25 at Nos. 23 and 25 respectively.

With ASU and Cal now ranked, the Pac-12 is tied with the SEC with six ranked teams. Of course, the SEC has five teams — Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Auburn and Florida — ranked higher than No. 10 Utah, the Pac-12’s top-ranked squad.

The Big Ten has five ranked teams, the Big 12 has three and the ACC, after an especially rough weekend, still has only two ranked teams: No. 1 Clemson and No. 21 Virginia.

Virginia’s move up four spots from No. 25 was the weekend’s biggest jump. Also of note: UCF rose two spots to No. 15 after trouncing Stanford at home.

Here is the full Top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Florida

10. Utah

11. Michigan

12. Texas

13. Penn State (tied)

13. Wisconsin (tied)

15. UCF

16. Oregon

17. Texas A&M

18. Iowa

19. Washington State

20. Boise State

21. Virginia

22. Washington

23. Cal

24. Arizona State

25. TCU

Others receiving votes:

Kansas State 91, Oklahoma State 51, Army 50, Michigan State 37, Memphis 26, Wake Forest 14, Brigham Young 12, Iowa State 7, Temple 7, Mississippi State 4, Appalachian State 2, Minnesota 1

