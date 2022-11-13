AP Top 25: Oregon, UCLA both fall after heartbreaking home losses

The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 did not change after Week 11, but two of the top teams in the Pac-12 dropped significantly in the rankings.

Oregon fell from No. 6 to No. 12 following its heartbreaking home loss to Washington while UCLA fell seven spots from No. 9 to No. 16 after losing to unranked Arizona. Both of those losses were likely fatal blows to the College Football Playoff hopes for both programs.

The teams atop the AP poll are very much alive in the CFP picture. Georgia remained at No. 1 following a win over Mississippi State while Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee remained at Nos. 2 through 5 after wins of their own. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU are all 10-0 while Tennessee is now 9-1.

Behind Tennessee is LSU at No. 6. LSU avoided an upset with a 13-10 road win over Arkansas and later clinched the SEC West title when Alabama knocked off Ole Miss. Alabama moved up two spots to No. 8 with USC between the Tigers and Tide at No. 7.

The top 10 was rounded out by No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Utah, both of which were able to slide up in the rankings thanks to the losses by Oregon and UCLA.

Washington wide receiver Taj Davis (3) celebrates with wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) after scoring as Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (33) and defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) look on during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Washington made the biggest move of the week, rising from No. 24 to No. 15 thanks to the upset over Oregon. Other big risers this week include No. 17 UCF (up from No. 22), No. 19 Kansas State (up from No. 23) and No. 20 Florida State (up from No. 25).

UCF got a big road win over Tulane, which fell from No. 16 to No. 21.

Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Oklahoma State and Oregon State either returned to the Top 25 after being unranked or made their 2022 debuts this week. Those four rounded out the rankings at Nos. 22 through 25.

Here is the full Top 25: