AP Top 25: Oregon, Northwestern tumble, top 8 does not change

While the top eight teams in the Associated Press Top 25 did not change from last week’s poll to the newest bath of rankings, Oregon took a considerable tumble.

The Ducks were ranked No. 9 last week but dropped all the way down to No. 21 after losing to Oregon State on Friday night. Oregon’s fall leaves USC, now No. 17, as the top-ranked team in the Pac-12.

Like Oregon, Northwestern entered Week 13 without a loss. The Wildcats were No. 11 after beating Wisconsin last week, but are now ranked No. 16 following Saturday’s upset loss to Michigan State.

One of the more notable risers of the week was Iowa State, who jumped from No. 15 last week to No. 12 this week following a big road win over Texas. The Cyclones are now on the verge of playing in the Big 12 title game while the Longhorns, now unranked, saw their conference championship hopes take a big hit with the loss.

As previously mentioned, the top eight of Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati and BYU did not change. The top 10 was rounded out by Miami, a team that hasn’t played in multiple weeks, at No. 9 and Indiana at No. 10.

Washington, now 3-0 after overcoming a 21-0 halftime deficit to beat Utah on Saturday night, is making its debut in the AP Poll at No. 23.

CORVALLIS, OREGON - NOVEMBER 27: Linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray #49 of the Oregon State Beavers sacks Quarterback Tyler Shough #12 of the Oregon Ducks during the first half of the game at Reser Stadium on November 27, 2020 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Full Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Georgia

12. Iowa State

13. Oklahoma

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Marshall

16. Northwestern

17. USC

18. Wisconsin

19. Oklahoma State

20. Louisiana

21. Oregon

22. Tulsa

23. Washington

24. Iowa

25. Liberty

