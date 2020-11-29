AP Top 25: Oregon, Northwestern tumble, top 8 does not change
While the top eight teams in the Associated Press Top 25 did not change from last week’s poll to the newest bath of rankings, Oregon took a considerable tumble.
The Ducks were ranked No. 9 last week but dropped all the way down to No. 21 after losing to Oregon State on Friday night. Oregon’s fall leaves USC, now No. 17, as the top-ranked team in the Pac-12.
Like Oregon, Northwestern entered Week 13 without a loss. The Wildcats were No. 11 after beating Wisconsin last week, but are now ranked No. 16 following Saturday’s upset loss to Michigan State.
One of the more notable risers of the week was Iowa State, who jumped from No. 15 last week to No. 12 this week following a big road win over Texas. The Cyclones are now on the verge of playing in the Big 12 title game while the Longhorns, now unranked, saw their conference championship hopes take a big hit with the loss.
As previously mentioned, the top eight of Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson, Texas A&M, Florida, Cincinnati and BYU did not change. The top 10 was rounded out by Miami, a team that hasn’t played in multiple weeks, at No. 9 and Indiana at No. 10.
Washington, now 3-0 after overcoming a 21-0 halftime deficit to beat Utah on Saturday night, is making its debut in the AP Poll at No. 23.
Full Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Georgia
12. Iowa State
13. Oklahoma
14. Coastal Carolina
15. Marshall
16. Northwestern
17. USC
18. Wisconsin
19. Oklahoma State
20. Louisiana
21. Oregon
22. Tulsa
23. Washington
24. Iowa
25. Liberty
More from Yahoo Sports: