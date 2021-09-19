AP Top 25: Oregon moves up to No. 3 ahead of Oklahoma
Oregon is now in the top three.
The Ducks had an easy win over FCS opponent Stony Brook on Saturday and jumped over Oklahoma for the No. 3 spot in Sunday's AP Top 25. The Sooners had issues with Nebraska in a 23-16 win on Saturday. Oklahoma was favored by 22.5 points and struggled to put Nebraska away throughout the second half.
Alabama stayed at No. 1 after hanging on to beat No. 11 Florida 31-29. The Gators stayed in that spot after the loss. Georgia is still at No. 2 after easily beating South Carolina at home. Oklahoma is at No. 4 while Iowa stayed at No. 5 following a win over Kent State.
Penn State moved up to No. 6 after beating Auburn 28-20 at home on Saturday night. Auburn dropped a spot to No. 23 after the loss.
Clemson fell three spots to No. 9 after a sluggish 14-8 win at home over Georgia Tech. The Tigers are behind Cincinnati at No. 8 and Texas A&M at No. 7.
Ohio State rounds out the top 10. The Buckeyes pulled away from Tulsa late.
UCLA fell from No. 13 to No. 24 after losing a thriller at home to Fresno State. The Bulldogs are at No. 22 in the poll, two spots behind Michigan State. The Spartans went on the road and beat Miami on Saturday.
The full AP poll is below. BYU moved up eight spots to No. 15 after beating Arizona State at home.
AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Oregon
4. Oklahoma
5. Iowa
6. Penn State
7. Texas A&M
8. Cincinnati
9. Clemson
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. Notre Dame
13. OIe Miss
14. Iowa State
15. BYU
16. Arkansas
17. Coastal Carolina
18. Wisconsin
19. Michigan
20. Michigan State
21. North Carolina
22. Fresno State
23. Auburn
24. UCLA
25. Kansas State