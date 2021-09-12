AP Top 25: Oregon, Iowa leap into top 5 following impressive Week 2 victories

Oregon made a big leap up to No. 4 in the Week 3 Associated Press Top 25 poll following its huge road victory over Ohio State on Saturday.

The Ducks were two-touchdown underdogs, but marched into Columbus and pulled off a 35-28 upset. The voters rewarded Oregon by moving it up from No. 12 all the way to No. 4. Ohio State, meanwhile, dropped from No. 3 down to No. 9.

The top of the rankings remained unchanged with Alabama and Georgia occupying the top two spots. Alabama received 60 of the 63 first-place votes. Georgia received the other three. Additionally, Oklahoma moved up from No. 4 last week to No. 3.

Another big mover was Iowa. The Hawkeyes leaped five spots from No. 10 to No. 5 following an impressive victory over No. 9 Iowa State. ISU fell down to No. 14 after the loss.

The rest of the top 10 was rounded out by Texas A&M at No. 7, Cincinnati at No. 8, OSU at No. 9 and Penn State at No. 10. A&M struggled with Colorado on Saturday but scored a late touchdown to escape with a 10-7 victory.

Oregon moved up to No. 4 in the latest AP poll after beating Ohio State 35-28 on Saturday. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Elsewhere, Notre Dame needed a touchdown with 1:09 remaining to beat Toledo at home. That came on the heels of an overtime victory over a Florida State team that lost to Jacksonville State in Week 2. As a result, Notre Dame dropped from No. 8 to No. 12.

Three teams made their 2021 debuts in the AP Top 25. That includes No. 20 Arkansas, ranked for the first time since 2016 following an impressive victory over No. 15 Texas. The Longhorns fell out of the rankings completely following the loss.

Also making their 2021 debuts: No. 23 BYU and No. 25 Michigan. BYU upset Utah on Saturday night, registering its first win over the Utes since 2009. Michigan, meanwhile, blew out Washington to improve to 2-0.

