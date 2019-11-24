AP top 25: Oregon falls to No. 14 after losing to Arizona State

Oregon’s loss to Arizona State caused an eight-spot drop in the AP top 25.

The Ducks fell from No. 6 to No. 14 after losing Saturday night at ASU. The loss ends Oregon’s hopes for the College Football Playoff as the Ducks (9-2) were positioned to potentially make the playoff field with just one loss and a Pac-12 title. Instead, Oregon is out of the top 10 in the AP poll and could very well be out of the top 10 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings.

The top five teams in the AP poll stayed the same after Week 13 with LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia and Alabama holding serve. Utah moved up to No. 6 after beating Arizona and is followed by Oklahoma, Florida, Minnesota and Michigan in the top 10.

Oklahoma is at No. 7 despite holding on for dear life against TCU in a 28-24 win. The Sooners play No. 21 Oklahoma State to finish the season before playing No. 11 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.

Utah, meanwhile, has Colorado to finish the season. The Utes and the Ducks will meet in the Pac-12 championship game if Utah beats Colorado. A 12-1 Utah team with wins over the Buffs and Ducks will have a strong argument for the No. 4 seed assuming LSU beats Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Full poll

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Utah

7. Oklahoma

8. Florida

9. Minnesota

10. Michigan

11. Baylor

12. Penn State

13. Wisconsin

14. Oregon

15. Notre Dame

16. Auburn

17. Memphis

18. Cincinnati

19. Iowa

20. Boise State

21. Oklahoma State

22. Appalachian State

23. Virginia Tech

24. Navy

25. USC

