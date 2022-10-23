AP Top 25: Ole Miss tumbles in rankings after loss to LSU

After suffering its first loss of the season, Ole Miss took a big fall in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

The Rebels fell 45-20 to LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday and subsequently fell from No. 7 down to No. 15. They weren’t the only formerly undefeated top 10 team to fall in the rankings.

UCLA went from No. 9 down to 12 following a 45-30 loss to Oregon in Eugene. Ole Miss is 7-1 on the year and UCLA dropped to 6-1.

Like Ole Miss and UCLA, Syracuse suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday as it blew a lead on the road against Clemson. However, the Orange fell only two spots, going from No. 14 to 16.

Elsewhere, the top six teams went through the weekend unchanged. Georgia remained at No. 1 with Ohio State ranked No. 2, Tennessee at No. 3 and Michigan at No. 4. Clemson, following the come-from-behind win over Syracuse, remained at No. 5 ahead of No. 6 Alabama.

TCU, following another comeback win (this time over Kansas State) that kept its record unblemished, moved up one spot to No. 7. Rounding out the top 10 are No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 Oklahoma State and USC and Wake Forest tied at No. 10.

Other notable movers in the rankings include No. 13 Penn State, which climbed three spots following a 45-17 win over Minnesota, and LSU, which went from unranked to No. 18 after the win over Ole Miss.

Kansas State fell five spots to No. 22 after the loss to TCU and South Carolina debuted in this year’s rankings at No. 25 following a 30-24 home win over Texas A&M.

Texas fell out of the Top 25 after its loss to Oklahoma State.

Here is the full Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. USC

10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Ole Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina