AP Top 25: Oklahoma drops to No. 6 and Clemson falls to No. 25 after Week 4

Clemson is still in the top 25. Barely.

The Tigers (2-2) fell all the way from No. 9 to No. 25 in the post-Week 4 AP Top 25 after losing in overtime to NC State on Saturday. Clemson's offense has struggled against every FBS opponent its faced so far this season and was 2-1 entering the game on the strength of its defense.

Oklahoma fell from No. 4 to No. 6 after a 16-13 win over West Virginia. The Sooners won the game on a field goal as time expired as the normally explosive OU offense hasn't been as potent in the last two games.

Alabama, Georgia and Oregon all stayed in the top three in that order after wins on Saturday. Penn State is now at No. 5 ahead of Iowa after the Hawkeyes had to come back to beat Colorado State. PSU easily took care of FCS opponent Villanova on Saturday.

Cincinnati is at No. 7 behind Oklahoma and Arkansas moved up to No. 8 from No. 16 after beating Texas A&M 20-10 on Saturday. The Aggies dropped to No. 15 after the loss. Notre Dame is at No. 9 after beating Wisconsin in Chicago and Florida jumped up a spot to No. 10. The Gators are the highest team in the top 25 with a loss and are one spot ahead of Ohio State. The Buckeyes easily beat Akron on Saturday.

AP Top 25

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Oregon

4. Penn State

5. Iowa

6. Oklahoma

7. Cincinnati

8. Arkansas

9. Notre Dame

10. Florida

11. Ohio State

12. Ole Miss

13. BYU

14. Michigan

15. Texas A&M

16. Coastal Carolina

17. Michigan State

18. Fresno State

19. Oklahoma State

20. UCLA

21. Baylor

22. Auburn

23. NC State

24. Wake Forest

25. Clemson