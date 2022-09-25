AP Top 25: Oklahoma drops to No. 18 after loss to Kansas State

Oklahoma dropped 12 spots in the AP Top 25 after losing to Kansas State on Saturday night.

The Sooners moved from No. 6 to No. 18 after the Week 4 home loss. Kansas State entered the game unranked and is now at No. 25 in Sunday’s poll.

The top five teams were unchanged in Week 4. Georgia stayed at No. 1 after beating Kent State, Alabama stayed at No. 2 with a win over Vanderbilt and Ohio State kept its spot at No. 3 after beating Wisconsin.

Michigan hung on at No. 4 with a seven-point win over Maryland at home and Clemson stayed at No. 5 with a big overtime road win over Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons dropped just one spot to No. 22.

USC moved up to No. 6 in Oklahoma’s place after hanging on at Oregon State late Saturday night. The Trojans won thanks to some key turnovers as the offense had its worst game of Lincoln Riley’s tenure.

Kentucky, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and NC State round out the top 10. Tennessee moved up three spots to No. 8 after beating Florida for just the second time in 18 seasons.

While Kansas State is at No. 25 in the poll, the Wildcats' in-state rivals are just outside the top 25. Kansas is the top team among the others receiving top 25 votes after moving to 4-0 with a home win over Duke on Saturday.

Florida State is also back in the AP poll after dismantling Boston College on Saturday night. The Seminoles are at No. 23 after an undefeated start.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. USC

7. Kentucky

8. Tennessee

9. Oklahoma State

10. NC State

11. Penn State

12. Utah

13. Oregon

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. Baylor

17. Texas A&M

18. Oklahoma

19. BYU

20. Arkansas

21. Minnesota

22. Wake Forest

23. Florida State

24. Pitt

25. Kansas State