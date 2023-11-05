AP Top 25: Oklahoma and Notre Dame drop out of top 15 after Week 10 losses

Georgia retained its spot at the top of the AP Top 25 while Oklahoma and Notre Dame both tumbled out of the top 10.

The Sooners lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday and dropped from No. 10 to No. 17. Notre Dame lost at Clemson and dropped 10 spots from No. 12 to No. 22.

Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington round out the top five after Georgia. All four teams won on Saturday as Washington outscored USC 14-0 in the fourth quarter in a 52-42 victory.

Georgia beat Missouri on Saturday and the Tigers dropped just two spots to No. 16. Oklahoma State is a spot ahead of the Tigers at No. 15 after their win over Oklahoma. Oklahoma State was unranked in the AP Top 25 ahead of the game.

Oregon, Texas, Alabama, Penn State and Ole Miss round out the top 10 after the five undefeated teams in the top five. Alabama stayed at No. 8 after a 42-28 win over LSU. The Tigers dropped from No. 13 to No. 18 after the loss.

The unchanged top 10 means that we'll have two matchups between top-10 teams in Week 11. No. 2 Michigan visits No. 9 Penn State at Noon ET while No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 10 Ole Miss at 7 p.m. ET.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (9-0)

2. Michigan (9-0)

3. Ohio State (9-0)

4. Florida State (9-0)

5. Washington (9-0)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Texas (8-1)

8. Alabama (8-1)

9. Penn State (8-1)

10. Ole Miss (8-1)

11. Louisville (8-1)

12. Oregon State (7-2)

13. Utah (7-2)

14. Tennessee (7-2)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2)

16. Missouri (7-2)

17. Oklahoma (7-2)

18. LSU (6-3)

19. Kansas (7-2)

20. Tulane (8-1)

21. James Madison (9-0)

22. Notre Dame (7-3)

23. Arizona (6-3)

24. North Carolina (7-2)

25. Liberty (9-0)