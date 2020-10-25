AP Top 25: Ohio State moves up to No. 3 after Big Ten's opening weekend

Ohio State is back in the top three.

The Buckeyes moved to No. 3 in Sunday’s AP Top 25 after a convincing 52-17 win over Nebraska to open the Big Ten season. Ohio State had been at No. 5 a week ago before playing a game and jumped both Georgia and Notre Dame after seeing the field for the first time. The Buckeyes were No. 2 in the AP’s preseason poll before the 2020 season became discombobulated because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia was off on Saturday while Notre Dame had a very easy 45-3 win over Pitt on Saturday.

Ohio State wasn’t the only Big Ten team that saw a boost after playing for the first time. Wisconsin moved up five spots to No. 9 after an easy win over Illinois and Michigan jumped six spots to No. 12 after a win at previously No. 21 Minnesota. Penn State, meanwhile, fell all ten spots to No. 18 after losing 36-35 at Indiana in overtime. The Hoosiers enter the AP poll at No. 17 after the win.

Oklahoma State stayed at No. 6 after beating Iowa State and is followed by Cincinnati and Texas A&M. Florida is behind Wisconsin to round out the top 10.

AP Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Notre Dame

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma State

7. Cincinnati

8. Texas A&M

9. Wisconsin

10. Florida

11. BYU

12. Miami

13. Michigan

14. Oregon

15. North Carolina

16. Kansas State

17. Indiana

18. Penn State

19. Marshall

20. Coastal Carolina

21. USC

22. SMU

23. Iowa State

24. Oklahoma

25. Boise State

