AP Top 25: Ohio State moves up to No. 3 after Big Ten's opening weekend

Ohio State is back in the top three.
The Buckeyes moved to No. 3 in Sunday’s AP Top 25 after a convincing 52-17 win over Nebraska to open the Big Ten season. Ohio State had been at No. 5 a week ago before playing a game and jumped both Georgia and Notre Dame after seeing the field for the first time. The Buckeyes were No. 2 in the AP’s preseason poll before the 2020 season became discombobulated because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Georgia was off on Saturday while Notre Dame had a very easy 45-3 win over Pitt on Saturday.
Ohio State wasn’t the only Big Ten team that saw a boost after playing for the first time. Wisconsin moved up five spots to No. 9 after an easy win over Illinois and Michigan jumped six spots to No. 12 after a win at previously No. 21 Minnesota. Penn State, meanwhile, fell all ten spots to No. 18 after losing 36-35 at Indiana in overtime. The Hoosiers enter the AP poll at No. 17 after the win.
Oklahoma State stayed at No. 6 after beating Iowa State and is followed by Cincinnati and Texas A&M. Florida is behind Wisconsin to round out the top 10.
AP Top 25
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Notre Dame
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma State
7. Cincinnati
8. Texas A&M
9. Wisconsin
10. Florida
11. BYU
12. Miami
13. Michigan
14. Oregon
15. North Carolina
16. Kansas State
17. Indiana
18. Penn State
19. Marshall
20. Coastal Carolina
21. USC
22. SMU
23. Iowa State
24. Oklahoma
25. Boise State
