AP Top 25: Ohio State drops three spots after loss to Michigan

Ohio State dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 in the last regular season AP Top 25 after it lost to Michigan at home on Saturday.

The Wolverines moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 behind Georgia after the win. Michigan’s 45-23 victory was its second straight over Ohio State and the first over the Buckeyes in Columbus since a 38-26 win in 2000.

TCU moved up to No. 3 with an easy win over Iowa State while USC jumped to No. 4 after it beat Notre Dame on Saturday night and QB Caleb Williams emerged as the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy.

Michigan moved up to No. 2 and Ohio State dropped to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 after the Wolverines' win on Saturday. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Alabama, Tennessee, Penn State, Washington and Clemson round out the top 10 behind the Buckeyes. Clemson dropped three spots after it lost 31-30 at home to South Carolina on Saturday. The Gamecocks entered the poll at No. 20.

LSU dropped five spots to No. 11 after it lost at Texas A&M and Oregon tumbled five spots after it collapsed in its loss to Oregon State. Overall, four top 10 teams lost on Saturday.

Utah is at No. 12 ahead of its matchup against USC in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night. Kansas State is No. 13 after beating Kansas and Florida State moved up to No. 14 after it beat Kansas.

No. 18 Tulane and No. 22 UCF will play for the AAC title after UCF's late win over South Florida and Mississippi State jumped back into the poll at No. 25 after beating Ole Miss on Thanksgiving night. Troy (10-2) just missed out on being ranked and is the top team outside the rankings.

Post-Week 13 AP Top 25

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. TCU (12-0)

4. USC (11-1)

5. Ohio State (11-1)

6. Alabama (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Penn State (10-2)

9. Washington (10-2)

10. Clemson (10-2)

11. LSU (9-3)

12. Utah (9-3)

13. Kansas State (9-3)

14. Florida State (9-3)

15. Oregon (9-3)

16. Oregon State (9-3)

17. UCLA (9-3)

18. Tulane (10-2)

19. Notre Dame (8-4)

20. South Carolina (8-4)

21. Texas (8-4)

22. UCF (9-3)

23. UTSA (10-2)

24. North Carolina (9-3)

25. Mississippi State (8-4)