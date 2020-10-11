AP Top 25: North Carolina moves into the top 5 after Florida's loss

Welcome to the top five, North Carolina.

The Tar Heels are at No. 5 in the Week 6 AP Top 25 after previously No. 4 Florida lost at Texas A&M. UNC follows Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Notre Dame after beating Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Hokies dropped from No. 19 to No. 23.

Clemson easily beat Miami on Saturday night in what was a matchup of top-10 teams. Miami fell from No. 7 to No. 13. Alabama beat Ole Miss on the road, and Georgia beat Tennessee at home. The Vols fell from No. 14 to No. 18 with the loss.

Florida is at No. 10 after losing 41-38 to the Aggies. A&M follows the Gators at No. 11. It’s a 10-spot jump from the previous week for Texas A&M.

LSU fell out of the top 25 after losing at Missouri. The defending national champions are at 1-2 after losing to Mississippi State and Mizzou in the first three weeks.

Neither Texas nor Oklahoma are in the poll. Both teams are 2-2 after Oklahoma’s 53-45 four-overtime win on Saturday.

North Carolina is in the top five. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) More

Full Top 25

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. North Carolina

6. Ohio State

7. Oklahoma State

8. Cincinnati

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Texas A&M

12. Oregon

13. Miami

14. Auburn

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. SMU

18. Tennessee

19. Michigan

20. Iowa State

21. Louisiana

22. Kansas State

23. Virginia Tech

24. Minnesota

25. USC

