AP Top 25: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever

RALPH D. RUSSO (AP College Football Writer)
·3 min read
Alabama's Will Reichard (16) celebrates his field goal with offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

AP Top 25: No. 1 Tide runs poll streak to 210, 3rd-best ever

Alabama's Will Reichard (16) celebrates his field goal with offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Alabama was No. 1 for the fifth week in a row Sunday and extended its streak of consecutive poll appearances to 210, the third longest in the history of The Associated Press college football poll.

The Crimson Tide were the unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week and the top seven teams were unchanged for a fifth consecutive poll.

Notre Dame was No. 2, followed by Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M to round out the top five. No. 6 Florida and No. 7 Cincinnati also held their spots.

Alabama's poll appearance streak passed Florida's run of 209 under Steve Spurrier from 1990-2002. Up next is Florida State's streak of 211 during the Bobby Bowden era from 1989-2001. The record belongs to Nebraska at 348 from 1981-2002.

BYU was the only top-10 team to lose, falling in a thriller at Coastal Carolina on Saturday. The Cougars dropped six spots to No. 14 and the Chanticleers jumped three spots to No. 11.

POLL POINTS

No. 24 Buffalo is ranked for the first time in school history, breaking into the Top 25 this week without playing a down. The Bulls had their game at Ohio called off on Friday while on their way to Athens because the Bobcats were having COVID-19 issues.

Buffalo is the first Mid-American Conference team to be ranked this season, giving every FBS league at least one ranked team during this pandemic-altered season.

The Bulls have been an FBS school playing in the MAC since 1999 and had only two non-losing seasons before Lance Leipold took over as coach in 2015. Leipold, who built a Division III powerhouse at Wisconsin-Whitewater, is in the midst of his fourth straight season of .500 or better at Buffalo.

IN-N-OUT

While the top seven teams in the rankings remained in a holding pattern, the back half got a shake-up with Buffalo and the Colorado Buffaloes stampeding into poll.

Marshall, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Washington all fell out. For Oklahoma State, its third loss of the season knocked the Cowboys out of the rankings for the first time this season.

Marshall fell out all the way from No. 15 after getting shut out by Rice at home on Saturday in one of the most surprising upsets of the season.

The Ducks' and Huskies' exits left the Pac-12 with two ranked teams: No. 16 Southern California, which was scheduled to play Sunday night against Washington State in a game delayed because of COVID-19 issues, and No. 21 Colorado.

Under first-year coach Karl Dorrell, the Buffaloes (4-0) are ranked for the first time since a two-week stint in 2018. That season started 5-0 and ended with a seven-game losing streak and a coaching change.

No. 20 North Carolina and No. 23 Texas returned to the Top 25.

CONFERENCE CALL

Big Ten - 5 (Nos. 3, 8, 15, 19, 25).

SEC - 4 (Nos. 1, 5, 6, 12).

ACC - 4 (Nos. 2, 4, 9, 20).

Big 12 - 3 (Nos. 10, 13, 23).

American - 2 (Nos. 7, 18).

Pac-12 - 2 (Nos. 16, 21).

Sun Belt - 2 (Nos. 11, 17).

MAC - 1 (No. 24).

Independent - 2 (Nos. 14, 22).

RANKED vs. RANKED

- No. 7 Cincinnati at No. 18 Tulsa. A rematch for Dec. 19 in the American Athletic championship game is already assured, with only the site of the game to be determined.

- No. 25 Wisconsin at No. 19 Iowa. The Heartland Trophy is on the line.

- No. 20 North Carolina at No. 9 Miami. Interesting matchup between the ACC's third and fourth best teams.

---

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://westwoodonepodcasts.com/pods/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast/

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Latest Stories

  • Texas prep player faces assault charge, team out of playoffs

    A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game was charged with assault Friday and his team has been taken out of the playoffs. Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School appeared in municipal court after being charged with class A assault, a misdemeanor, according to court administrator Maribel Velasquez. A judge set a $10,000 bond for the 18-year-old Duron, who remained jailed Friday afternoon.

  • Report: Cristie Kerr and caddie taken to hospital after golf cart accident

    Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning at the Volunteers of America Classic.

  • Richard Sherman says he’s not likely to return to the 49ers in 2021

    San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March, and he thinks he’s unlikely to return to the 49ers. Sherman said he would like to stay but thinks the numbers probably won’t work out with the 49ers, who will have a lot of free agents who will need to either [more]

  • Jim Harbaugh eyes a potential NFL return

    Before becoming the head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s career consisted of four years, and only four years, at each stop on the coaching trail. Four years with the Raiders as an assistant. Four years at the University of San Diego as head coach. Four years at Stanford. Four years with the 49ers. At Michigan, [more]

  • Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash

    Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.

  • Arizona high school whips out preposterous trick play in final game of the season

    The "Dipsy Do for 2" had the entire defense fooled.

  • Jadeveon Clowney out for season

    Just before the start of the season, multiple teams were trying to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and when the Titans signed him, it was viewed as a very big move. It hasn’t worked out that way. Clowney has had a disappointing season and is now done for the year after knee surgery, Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Seahawks try out two quarterbacks and a former quarterback

    The Seahawks have two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad. They could be looking for a quarantine quarterback. On Saturday, Seattle tried out J.T. Barrett (pictured), Alex McGough, and Tyree Jackson. Although Jackson is listed as a tight end, he entered the league as a curiously-hyped quarterback who went undrafted [more]

  • Big Ten football misery index: Ohio State worried about test results in December? Huh?

    Big Ten football might be better off with Ohio State missing the Big Ten title game, if its game against Michigan State tells us anything.

  • Tom Brady has heartfelt message for LeGarrette Blount after RB announces retirement

    Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.

  • Dana White says Yoel Romero is the first of about 60 UFC fighter cuts coming by year’s end

    UFC president Dana White, following Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 in Las Vegas, explained the recent decision to cut top five ranked middleweight Yoel Romero loose from the roster. "Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old," White said. That wasn't the biggest news related to Romero, however, as White indicated that the multiple-time title challenger was just the first of numerous cuts coming by year's end. "It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year," White said. "Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks." White acknowledged that, while the cuts are necessary to pare down the roster, the UFC is still having one of its best years ever. And this in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. At the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, White also discussed some of the stellar performances of the night and also discussed at length the increasing instances of bouts being canceled because of COVID-19. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jordan Leavitt’s knockout slam earns UFC Vegas 16 performance bonus

  • WATCH: Ed Orgeron after 55-17 loss to Alabama

    Watch Ed Orgeron's press conference after Alabama's 55-17 victory over LSU. RelatedGame MVPs from Alabama's win over LSU Post Game Stats: Alabama 55, LSU 17 Saban after 55-17 route over ...

  • Could Mets bring Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler back to Queens via trade?

    Former Mets starter Zack Wheeler is reportedly on the trade market.

  • Pros and cons of Yankees adding free agent Kyle Schwarber to 2021 roster

    It was a surprise to see the Cubs non-tender Kyle Schwarber just last week, as the 27-year-old lefty outfielder hit the free agent market. Could it be a pleasant surprise for the Yankees, though?

  • The Latest: Dolphins' Howard, Bengals' Boyd ejected

    Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard and Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd have been ejected for trading punches on the sideline after a third-down incompletion. The Bengals were also penalized 15 yards for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Boyd, which may have cost them points. The foul left the Bengals with a 53-yard field-goal try, and Randy Bullock missed.

  • Caeleb Dressel eyes 20-second barrier in controversial swimsuit

    Caeleb Dressel could become the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50m freestyle (short course), wearing a now-banned swimsuit.

  • Michigan football pessimistic about playing Ohio State game as COVID-19 details emerge

    Michigan Wolverines scheduled to play Ohio State football on Dec. 12. But with more COVID-19 cases expected, there's pessimism the game will happen.

  • F1 Sakhir GP: Perez takes shock win as Russell denied by pit blunder and puncture

    Sergio Perez took a stunning win for Racing Point in Formula 1's Sakhir Grand Prix after a calamitous Mercedes pitstop and then a puncture cost long-time leader George Russell

  • Report: Carson Wentz lost confidence after team drafted Jalen Hurts

    Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shrugged at his team’s decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love. Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has had a different reaction to his team’s decision to select quarterback Jalen Hurts. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Wentz lost confidence due to the arrival of Hurts via round two of the 2020 draft. [more]