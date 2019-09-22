AP Top 25: Michigan, Utah each drop 9 spots after losses
After an eventful weekend of football where eight ranked teams suffered losses, there was quite a bit of movement in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Most notably, Michigan, after a blowout loss at Wisconsin, dropped from No. 11 all the way down to No. 20. Wisconsin jumped from No. 13 to No. 8. Utah also had a big drop following a loss on the road to USC. No. 10 last week, the Utes are now No. 19 while USC is back in the rankings at No. 21.
Notre Dame put up a fight on the road in Athens, but dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 after losing to No. 3 Georgia. Elsewhere, Texas A&M fell from No. 17 to No. 23 after losing at home to Auburn, which jumped up a spot to No. 7.
Also of note: Cal, the lone undefeated team in the Pac-12, made a big leap from No. 23 to No. 15 after beating Ole Miss on the road.
Four other ranked teams lost to unranked opponents and plummeted in the rankings. UCF, after a loss at Pitt, is now No. 22, a seven-spot fall. Meanwhile, Washington State, Arizona State and TCU all fell from the rankings completely. Washington State blew a 32-point second-half lead in a loss to UCLA.
At No. 24, Kansas State made its 2019 debut in the rankings while Michigan State jumped back in at No. 25 following a dominant win over Northwestern.
Here is the full Top 25:
Clemson
Alabama
Georgia
LSU
Ohio State
Oklahoma
Auburn
Wisconsin
Florida
Notre Dame
Texas
Penn State
Oregon
Iowa
Cal
Boise State
Washington
Virginia
Utah
Michigan
USC
UCF
Texas A&M
Kansas State
Michigan State
Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma State 57, Southern Methodist 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa State 31, Appalachian State 24, Washington State 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi State 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona State 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1
