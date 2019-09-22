AP Top 25: Michigan, Utah each drop 9 spots after losses

After an eventful weekend of football where eight ranked teams suffered losses, there was quite a bit of movement in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Most notably, Michigan, after a blowout loss at Wisconsin, dropped from No. 11 all the way down to No. 20. Wisconsin jumped from No. 13 to No. 8. Utah also had a big drop following a loss on the road to USC. No. 10 last week, the Utes are now No. 19 while USC is back in the rankings at No. 21.

Notre Dame put up a fight on the road in Athens, but dropped from No. 7 to No. 10 after losing to No. 3 Georgia. Elsewhere, Texas A&M fell from No. 17 to No. 23 after losing at home to Auburn, which jumped up a spot to No. 7.

Also of note: Cal, the lone undefeated team in the Pac-12, made a big leap from No. 23 to No. 15 after beating Ole Miss on the road.

Four other ranked teams lost to unranked opponents and plummeted in the rankings. UCF, after a loss at Pitt, is now No. 22, a seven-spot fall. Meanwhile, Washington State, Arizona State and TCU all fell from the rankings completely. Washington State blew a 32-point second-half lead in a loss to UCLA.

At No. 24, Kansas State made its 2019 debut in the rankings while Michigan State jumped back in at No. 25 following a dominant win over Northwestern.

Here is the full Top 25:

Clemson

Alabama

Georgia

LSU

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Auburn

Wisconsin

Florida

Notre Dame

Texas

Penn State

Oregon

Iowa

Cal

Boise State

Washington

Virginia

Utah

Michigan

USC

UCF

Texas A&M

Kansas State

Michigan State

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest 73, Oklahoma State 57, Southern Methodist 55, Army 46, Memphis 42, Iowa State 31, Appalachian State 24, Washington State 21, Missouri 14, Mississippi State 14, Pittsburgh 6, Arizona State 5, Minnesota 5, Colorado 5, Tulane 1

