AP Top 25: Georgia stays at No. 1 as Ohio State and Tennessee are tied at No. 2

There’s a tie at No. 2 in the post-Week 9 AP Top 25.

Ohio State and Tennessee are tied behind Georgia for the No. 2 spot after the Buckeyes beat Penn State and Tennessee easily beat Kentucky on Saturday. Georgia stayed at No. 1 with a 22-point win over Florida.

Tennessee was at No. 3 entering the weekend and the three teams will likely be the top three teams in some order in Tuesday’s first set of the College Football Playoff rankings. With wins over LSU, Alabama and Kentucky, it won’t be a surprise to see UT atop Tuesday night’s rankings.

The top three in the AP poll are very close. Georgia has 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points. Both Ohio State and Tennessee have 1,500 points and the Vols have 18 first-place votes to Ohio State’s 15.

Michigan stayed at No. 4 after a victory over Michigan State and Clemson stayed at No. 5 as it was off in Week 9.

Alabama, TCU and Oregon stayed in their spots just outside the top 10 while USC moved up a spot to No. 9 and UCLA moved up two spots to No. 10.

The biggest dropper in the poll was Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons fell from No. 10 to No. 20 after turning the ball over eight times in the second half of a blowout loss at Louisville. No. 18 Oklahoma State fell nine spots after losing 48-0 at No. 13 Kansas State and Syracuse dropped six spots to No. 22 after losing at home to Notre Dame.

Liberty entered the poll at No. 23 and Oregon State is at No. 24. It’s the Beavers’ first time in the AP poll since 2013.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

2. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. USC

10. UCLA

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Illinois

15. LSU

16. Penn State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Wake Forest

21. North Carolina State

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Oregon State

25. UCF