AP Top 25: Georgia remains at No. 1; Alabama, Clemson both have big falls

Georgia remains the No. 1 team in the country in the eyes of the Associated Press Top 25 voters.

Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. And after the Bulldogs turned in a dominant win over Tennessee on Saturday, it’d be a shock if Georgia wasn’t No. 1 in both rankings.

Tennessee was the CFP selection committee’s top-ranked team but was tied with Ohio State for No. 2 in the AP poll. Following Saturday’s loss, the Volunteers fell down three spots to No. 5.

The other big game in the SEC had similar poll implications. LSU upset Alabama on a successful two-point conversion try in overtime. As a result, LSU moved up eight spots from No. 15 to No. 7 in the AP poll. Alabama, meanwhile, fell four spots to No. 10.

The other major slide in the AP poll came from Clemson following its ugly road loss to previously unranked Notre Dame. Clemson dropped from No. 5 down to No. 12.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has the Bulldogs leading the pack in the AP Top 25. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Behind Georgia, Ohio State remained at No. 2 despite a shaky performance on a rainy day at Northwestern. Michigan surged past Rutgers with a strong second half and subsequently moved up a spot to No. 3. TCU remained undefeated with a home win over Texas Tech and slid up three spots to No. 4.

Oregon continued its winning ways and is now up to No. 6, ahead of two other one-loss Pac-12 teams — No. 8 USC and No. 9 UCLA.

Further down the rankings is Tulane at No. 16. Tulane is the highest-ranked Group of Five team ahead of a massive American Athletic Conference matchup with UCF, which moved up three spots to No. 22.

Other notable movers in the rankings include Liberty, Illinois and Kansas State. Liberty is now No. 19 after a road upset over Arkansas, Illinois fell seven spots to No. 21 after a home loss to Michigan State and Kansas State tumbled 10 spots to No. 23 following a loss to Texas.

Texas is one of the newcomers in the rankings. The Longhorns, who are set to host TCU next weekend, are ranked No. 18. No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 24 Washington and No. 25 Florida State are also back in the rankings this week.

Wake Forest and Oklahoma State both dropped out after being in the top 10 just two weeks ago.

Here is the full Top 25: