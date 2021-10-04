AP Top-25: Georgia remains No. 2 after Week 5
Week 5 saw six teams ranked inside the top-15 of the AP Top-25 suffer defeat.
Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M lost, causing for a lot of movement in the updated rankings.
The top remains the same after both Alabama and Georgia came away with blowout wins over ranked opponents Ole Miss and Arkansas, respectively.
But after those two, there was plenty of movement.
Auburn, Georgia’s Week 6 opponent, moved from No. 22 to No. 18, meaning Georgia will have another top-20 battle this weekend. That game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on CBS from Auburn.
Here are the updated rankings following an exciting Week 5.
Alabama (53)
Georgia (9)
Iowa
Penn State
Cincinnati
Oklahoma
Ohio State
Oregon
Michigan
BYU
Michigan State
Oklahoma State
Arkansas
Notre Dame
Coastal Carolina
Kentucky
Ole Miss
Auburn
Wake Forest
Florida
Texas
Arizona State
NC State
SMU
San Diego State
Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1