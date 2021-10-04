AP Top-25: Georgia remains No. 2 after Week 5

Joe Vitale
·1 min read

Week 5 saw six teams ranked inside the top-15 of the AP Top-25 suffer defeat.

Oregon, Notre Dame, Florida, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M lost, causing for a lot of movement in the updated rankings.

The top remains the same after both Alabama and Georgia came away with blowout wins over ranked opponents Ole Miss and Arkansas, respectively.

But after those two, there was plenty of movement.

Auburn, Georgia’s Week 6 opponent, moved from No. 22 to No. 18, meaning Georgia will have another top-20 battle this weekend. That game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and air on CBS from Auburn.

Here are the updated rankings following an exciting Week 5.

  1. Alabama (53)

  2. Georgia (9)

  3. Iowa

  4. Penn State

  5. Cincinnati

  6. Oklahoma

  7. Ohio State

  8. Oregon

  9. Michigan

  10. BYU

  11. Michigan State

  12. Oklahoma State

  13. Arkansas

  14. Notre Dame

  15. Coastal Carolina

  16. Kentucky

  17. Ole Miss

  18. Auburn

  19. Wake Forest

  20. Florida

  21. Texas

  22. Arizona State

  23. NC State

  24. SMU

  25. San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pittsburgh 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 4, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1

Recommended Stories