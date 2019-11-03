AP Top 25: Georgia moves up to No. 6 in last poll before CFP rankings

Will the Week 11 Associated Press Top 25 be a reflection of the first College Football Playoff rankings?

Of the top 15 teams in last week’s rankings, seven were on a bye in Week 10 — so there wasn’t a ton of movement as we enter a new week. The most notable change comes from the result of Georgia’s win over Florida. Georgia moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 with the win while Florida dropped from No. 6 to No. 10.

Behind Georgia are the top two Pac-12 teams, No. 7 Oregon and No. 8 Utah, before Oklahoma and the Gators round out the top 10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Elsewhere, SMU dropped from No. 15 to No. 23 following its loss to Memphis, the first of the season for the Mustangs. With SMU’s loss, No. 17 Cincinnati is now the highest-ranked Group of Five team in the AP poll. Memphis, No. 24 last week, moved up to No. 19.

Another formerly undefeated Group of Five team, Appalachian State, fell out of the Top 25 after being No. 20 a week ago. Meanwhile, Navy is ranked for the first time this season, giving the AAC four Top 25 teams — as many as the ACC and Pac-12 combined.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) throws a pass during the second half as Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, center, rushes on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Here is the full Top 25:

LSU Alabama Ohio State Clemson Penn State Georgia Oregon Utah Oklahoma Florida Baylor Auburn Minnesota Michigan Notre Dame Wisconsin Cincinnati Iowa Memphis Kansas State Boise State Wake Forest SMU San Diego State Navy

Others receiving votes:

UCF 52, Texas 37, Indiana 27, Texas A&M 19, Oklahoma State 11, Louisiana Tech 7, Appalachian State 5, Washington 2, Pittsburgh 2, Iowa State 1, Virginia 1

More from Yahoo Sports: