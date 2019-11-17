AP Top 25: Georgia moves past Alabama, Oklahoma jumps to No. 8
Georgia and Alabama switched spots in the most recent Associated Press Top 25.
Georgia, after besting Auburn on The Plains on Saturday, moved up a spot to No. 4 behind LSU, Ohio State and Clemson. Alabama, now No. 5, beat Mississippi State, but lost QB Tua Tagovailoa to a season-ending hip injury. Auburn fell from No. 13 to No. 16.
Elsewhere, Oklahoma, following its comeback from a 28-3 deficit to beat Baylor, moved up two spots to No. 8 in the Top 25. The loss was the first of the year for Baylor, which dropped down one spot to No. 13.
Where Oklahoma lands compared to one-loss Pac-12 teams Oregon and Utah will be worth paying attention to when the new College Football Playoff rankings drop on Tuesday night.
Another team that took its first loss of the year was Minnesota. The Gophers lost to Iowa in Iowa City and subsequently fell from No. 7 down to No. 11. Iowa was bumped up four spots from No. 23 to No. 19.
Also of note is the re-emergence of Virginia Tech in the Top 25. The Hokies, now 7-3 overall and ranked No. 25, were in a bad way after getting blown out by Duke 45-10 on Sept. 27. Since then, the Hokies have won five of six games and are now a contender for the ACC Coastal title.
Here is the full Top 25:
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Oregon
7. Utah
8. Oklahoma
9. Penn State
10. Florida
11. Minnesota
12. Michigan
13. Baylor
14. Wisconsin
15. Notre Dame
16. Auburn
17. Cincinnati
18. Memphis
19. Iowa
20. Boise State
21. SMU
22. Oklahoma State
23. Appalachian State
24. Texas A&M
25. Virginia Tech
Others receiving votes:
Indiana 47, Iowa State 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego State 7, USC 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, Illinois 1
