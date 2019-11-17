AP Top 25: Georgia moves past Alabama, Oklahoma jumps to No. 8

Georgia and Alabama switched spots in the most recent Associated Press Top 25.

Georgia, after besting Auburn on The Plains on Saturday, moved up a spot to No. 4 behind LSU, Ohio State and Clemson. Alabama, now No. 5, beat Mississippi State, but lost QB Tua Tagovailoa to a season-ending hip injury. Auburn fell from No. 13 to No. 16.

Elsewhere, Oklahoma, following its comeback from a 28-3 deficit to beat Baylor, moved up two spots to No. 8 in the Top 25. The loss was the first of the year for Baylor, which dropped down one spot to No. 13.

Where Oklahoma lands compared to one-loss Pac-12 teams Oregon and Utah will be worth paying attention to when the new College Football Playoff rankings drop on Tuesday night.

Another team that took its first loss of the year was Minnesota. The Gophers lost to Iowa in Iowa City and subsequently fell from No. 7 down to No. 11. Iowa was bumped up four spots from No. 23 to No. 19.

Also of note is the re-emergence of Virginia Tech in the Top 25. The Hokies, now 7-3 overall and ranked No. 25, were in a bad way after getting blown out by Duke 45-10 on Sept. 27. Since then, the Hokies have won five of six games and are now a contender for the ACC Coastal title.

Here is the full Top 25:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Oklahoma

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Minnesota

12. Michigan

13. Baylor

14. Wisconsin

15. Notre Dame

16. Auburn

17. Cincinnati

18. Memphis

19. Iowa

20. Boise State

21. SMU

22. Oklahoma State

23. Appalachian State

24. Texas A&M

25. Virginia Tech

Others receiving votes:

Indiana 47, Iowa State 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego State 7, USC 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, Illinois 1

