AP Top 25: Georgia gets all 63 first-place votes in final poll of season

Georgia did it again.

After demolishing TCU to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Bulldogs came in at No. 1 in the final Associated Press Top 25 of the season.

Georgia, who finished a perfect 14-0, received all 63 first-place votes to finish atop the AP poll for the second consecutive season.

TCU finished No. 2 ahead of the two other CFP semifinals — No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State. TCU upset Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, 51-45, to earn a berth in the CFP title game. Ohio State blew a late lead and lost its semifinal showdown with Georgia, 42-41.

Alabama was No. 5 in the final CFP rankings and held onto the same spot in the AP poll, finishing ahead of No. 6 Tennessee. Rounding out the Top 10 were No. 7 Penn State, No. 8 Washington, No. 9 Tulane and No. 10 Utah.

PSU knocked off Utah in the Rose Bowl while Washington beat Texas in the Alamo Bowl and Tulane upset USC in the Cotton Bowl.

After four straight losing seasons, Florida State won 10 games this season and finished at No. 11 in the final AP poll. Next in line were No. 12 USC, No. 13 Clemson and No. 14 Kansas State. All three of those teams lost their bowl matchups.

Other notable teams in the rankings included No. 17 Oregon State. No. 19 Troy, No. 20 Mississippi State, No. 24 Fresno State and No. 25 Texas.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates being on top of the college football world for a second straight year after the Bulldogs routed TCU, 65-7, on Monday night. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Below is the full Top 25:

Georgia TCU Michigan Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Penn State Washington Tulane Utah Florida State USC Clemson Kansas State Oregon LSU Oregon State Notre Dame Troy Mississippi State UCLA Pittsburgh South Carolina Fresno State Texas

Others receiving votes:

Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise State 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, North Carolina State 6, Iowa 4, Louisville 3, Purdue 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Cincinnati 1, Illinois 1