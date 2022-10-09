AP Top 25: Georgia back at No. 1, Alabama drops to No. 3
There has been another shakeup at the top of the college football rankings.
In the new Associated Press Top 25, Georgia has moved back up to No. 1 following its win over Auburn on Saturday. Alabama, last week’s No. 1 team, dropped two spots to No. 3 after barely getting past unranked Texas A&M. Ohio State moved past Alabama into the No. 2 spot after its latest blowout win.
Georgia received 32 first-place votes while Ohio State and Alabama had 20 and 11, respectively.
Clemson and Michigan swapped places in the rankings with the Tigers now at No. 4 and the Wolverines ranked No. 5. Tennessee, after an impressive road win over LSU, jumped up two spots to No. 6 ahead of its huge matchup with Alabama next weekend.
With Tennessee’s move up, USC and Oklahoma State — both still undefeated — moved back one spot to Nos. 7 and 8 respectively while No. 9 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State rounded out the top 10.
One of the biggest changes in the new poll came courtesy of UCLA, who moved up seven spots to No. 11 after a big home win over Utah, the defending Pac-12 champion. With the loss, Utah fell nine spots to No. 20
Other big movers this week include No. 13 TCU (up from No. 17), No. 16 Mississippi State (up from No. 23), No. 17 Kansas State (up from No. 20) and No. 18 Syracuse (up from No. 22). Conversely, Kentucky also dropped nine spots like Utah. UK fell to No. 22 after losing at home to South Carolina with star QB Will Levis sidelined.
Texas, after a 49-0 blowout win over rival Oklahoma, made its return to the rankings at No. 22, tied with Kentucky with exactly 150 points from voters.
And rounding out the Top 25 are Illinois at No. 24 and James Madison at No. 25.
Illinois, now 5-1 after an ugly 9-6 win over Iowa, is ranked for the first time since 2011. JMU, in its first season as an FBS program, is ranked for the first time. The Dukes are 5-0 after a 42-20 road win over Arkansas State on Saturday.
Here is the full Top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Tennessee
7. USC
8. Oklahoma State
9. Ole Miss
10. Penn State
11. UCLA
12. Oregon
13. TCU
14. Wake Forest
15. NC State
16. Mississippi State
17. Kansas State
18. Syracuse
19. Kansas
20. Utah
21. Cincinnati
22. Texas
22. Kentucky
24. Illinois
25. James Madison