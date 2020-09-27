AP Top 25: Florida jumps up to No. 3, Ohio State re-enters poll at No. 6

Ohio State is now outside the top five of the AP Top 25.

The Buckeyes are at No. 6 in the post-Week 4 poll after the AP deemed Big Ten and Pac-12 teams were again eligible for the poll after the conference said it would start the season on Oct. 24. With the Big Ten’s schedule up in the air, the poll had removed the conference’s teams from consideration after the preseason poll.

OSU was No. 2 in the preseason top 25.

Florida moved up to No. 3 behind Clemson and Alabama after winning on the road at Ole Miss. The Gators are ahead of Georgia after the Bulldogs struggled in the first half on the way to an eventual easy win over Arkansas.

Notre Dame is at No. 5 ahead of Ohio State. While the Buckeyes’ placement in the poll will undoubtedly rile up a segment of the fanbase, spending time agonizing over September rankings in this weird college football season can be an exercise in futility. Top 10 teams Oklahoma (No. 3) and LSU (No. 6) lost on Saturday to unranked opponents. And just six of the 10 FBS conferences are currently playing,

The Sooners fell 15 spots to No. 18 while LSU fell 14 to No. 20. Mississippi State, the team that beat LSU, moved into the top 25 at No. 16.

In addition to Ohio State, the Big Ten has Penn State at No. 10, Wisconsin at No. 19 and Michigan at No. 23 in this top 25. The only Pac-12 team in the top 25 is Oregon at No. 14.

Miami moved up four spots to No. 8 after it drubbed Florida State Saturday night. The Hurricanes are behind Auburn and ahead of Texas. The Tigers beat Kentucky at home to open the season while the Longhorns needed a crazy comeback to force overtime and eventually beat Texas Tech.

Florida TE Kyle Pitts caught four touchdowns against Ole Miss. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) More

Full poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Florida

4. Georgia

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Auburn

8. Miami

9. Texas

10. Penn State

11. UCF

12. North Carolina

13. Texas A&M

14. Oregon

15. Cincinnati

16. Mississippi State

17. Oklahoma State

18. Oklahoma

19. Wisconsin

20. LSU

21. Tennessee

22. BYU

23. Michigan

24. Pitt

25. Memphis

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

