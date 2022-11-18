LOOK: Michigan State football to wear Gruff Sparty helmet vs. Indiana on Saturday

The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Bills coach Sean McDermott did his best to keep things light amid the heavy snow falling outside his window, and the disruption to Buffalo's schedule - most notably forcing the team to play its ''home'' game against Cleveland at Detroit on Sunday. ''Yeah, I want to get out there once we can get through this,'' McDermott said Friday during a Zoom call from his home, noting he might have shovel duty later in the day. Aside from McDermott conducting a virtual meeting with his players, though not all because some had lost power, football was mostly placed on hold.