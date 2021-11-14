AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 11
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 11 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 11
Others Receiving Votes
Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah State 12, Kansas State 12, SMU 9, Kentucky 9, Purdue 4
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (21)
24. Utah Utes 7-3 (NR)
23. San Diego State Aztecs 9-1 (NR)
22. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (24)
21. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-3 (NR)
20. Pitt Panthers 8-2 358 (25)
19. Wisconsin Badgers 7-3 467 (20)
18. Iowa Hawkeyes 8-2 491 (19)
17. Houston Cougars 9-1 509 (17)
16. Texas A&M Aggies 7-3 583 (11)
15. UTSA Roadrunners 10-0 591 (15)
14. BYU Cougars 8-2 671 (14)
13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-1 851 (13)
12. Oklahoma Sooners 9-1 870 (4)
11. Baylor Bears 8-2 882 (18)
10. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 943 (12)
9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-1 1106 (10)
8. Michigan Wolverines 9-1 1134 (9)
7. Michigan State Spartans 9-1 1161 (8)
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-1 1175 (7)
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-1 1341 (6)
4. Oregon Ducks 9-1 1353 (5)
3. Cincinnati Bearcats 10-0 1420 (2)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-1 1449 (3)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 1550 62 1st place votes (1)
