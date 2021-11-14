AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 11

Yahoo Sports

Texas... is still not back. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde react to the plethora of pain that occurred around the college football world on Saturday. First up, the Oklahoma Sooners took their first loss of the season as the Baylor Bears have seemingly knocked them out of the playoff race. Across the Red River, Texas lost their 5th game in a row... this time to Kansas. Can Steve Sarkisian survive? Florida also hung on to win... against FCS Samford?! The trio also covers Michigan topping Penn State on the road as well as our new favorite politician who tailgated too hard for the UM at MSU game last week...