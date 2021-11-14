AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 11

CollegeFootballNews.com
·1 min read

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 11 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 11

Others Receiving Votes
Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah State 12, Kansas State 12, SMU 9, Kentucky 9, Purdue 4

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. NC State Wolfpack 7-3 (21)

24. Utah Utes 7-3 (NR)

23. San Diego State Aztecs 9-1 (NR)

22. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 9-1 (24)

21. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-3 (NR)

College Football Playoff Rankings prediction

20. Pitt Panthers 8-2 358 (25)

19. Wisconsin Badgers 7-3 467 (20)

18. Iowa Hawkeyes 8-2 491 (19)

17. Houston Cougars 9-1 509 (17)

16. Texas A&M Aggies 7-3 583 (11)

NFL Predictions Week 10 | NFL Experts Picks

15. UTSA Roadrunners 10-0 591 (15)

14. BYU Cougars 8-2 671 (14)

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-1 851 (13)

12. Oklahoma Sooners 9-1 870 (4)

11. Baylor Bears 8-2 882 (18)

Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 11

10. Ole Miss Rebels 8-2 943 (12)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys 9-1 1106 (10)

8. Michigan Wolverines 9-1 1134 (9)

7. Michigan State Spartans 9-1 1161 (8)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-1 1175 (7)

CFN Rankings Week 11 1-130

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 9-1 1341 (6)

4. Oregon Ducks 9-1 1353 (5)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 10-0 1420 (2)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 9-1 1449 (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 10-0 1550 62 1st place votes (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings
All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings

Recommended Stories