AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 10

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 10 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 10

Others Receiving Votes
Purdue 174, Arkansas 139, San Diego State 84, Utah 32, Iowa State 26, Kentucky 22, Appalachian State 20, SMU 4, Mississippi State 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Pitt Panthers 7-2 195 (NR)

24. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 (24)

23. Penn State Nittany Lions 6-3 245 (22)

22. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-1 264 (21)

21. NC State Wolfpack 7-2 268 (NR)

20. Wisconsin Badgers 6-3 286 (NR)

19. Iowa Hawkeyes 7-2 437 (19)

18. Baylor Bears 7-2 464 (14)

17. Houston Cougars 8-1 467 (20)

16. Auburn Tigers 6-3 478 (12)

15. UTSA Roadrunners 9-0 606 (16)

14. BYU Cougars 8-2 636 (17)

13. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 8-1(10)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 7-2 (15)

11. Texas A&M Aggies 7-2 (13)

10. Oklahoma State Cowboys 8-1 1072 (11)

9. Michigan Wolverines 8-1 1072 (9)

8. Michigan State Spartans 8-1 1096 (5)

7. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-1 1139 (8)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 8-1 1293 (6)

5. Oregon Ducks 8-1 1319 (7)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 9-0 1406 (4)

3. Alabama Crimson Tide 8-1 1436 (3)

2. Cincinnati Bearcats 9-0 1440 (2)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 9-0 1575, 63 1st (1)

