AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 12
Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 12 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?
2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 12
Others Receiving Votes
Clemson 101, Mississippi State 44, Penn State 26, Appalachian State 24, Kentucky 10, Purdue 3
Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.
25. Arkansas Razorbacks 7-4 105 (21)
24. NC State Wolfpack 8-3 141 (25)
23. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 10-1 246 (22)
22. San Diego State Aztecs 10-1 273 (23)
21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 9-2 344 (13)
20. Pitt Panthers 9-2 344 (20)
19. Houston Cougars 10-1 516 (17)
18. Wisconsin Badgers 8-3 517 (19)
17. Iowa Hawkeyes 9-2 538 (18)
16. Utah Utes 8-3 561 (24)
15. UTSA Roadrunners 11-0 583 (15)
14. Texas A&M Aggies 8-3 628 (16)
13. BYU Cougars 9-2 771 (14)
12. Michigan State Spartans 9-2 778 (7)
11. Oregon Ducks 9-2 849 (4)
10. Oklahoma Sooners 10-1 1001 (12)
9. Baylor Bears 9-2 1046 (11)
8. Ole Miss Rebels 9-2 1060 (10)
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 10-1 1209 (9)
6. Michigan Wolverines 10-1 1246 (8)
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 10-1 1262 (6)
4. Cincinnati Bearcats 11-0 1416 (3)
3. Alabama Crimson Tide 10-1 1423 (2)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-1 1434 (5)
1. Georgia Bulldogs 11-0 1550 62 1st place votes (1)
