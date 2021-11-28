AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 13

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 13 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 13

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3 82 (NR)

24. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 117 (14)

23. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 214 (25)

22. Clemson Tigers 9-3 269 (NR)

21. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 310 (24)

– Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY: Week 13

20. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 11-1 317 (23)

19. San Diego State Aztecs 11-1 416 (22)

18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-2 485 (21)

17. Pitt Panthers 10-2 589 (20)

16. Houston Cougars 11-1 603 (19)

– College Football Playoff rankings prediction

15. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-2 662 (17)

14. Utah Utes 9-3 667 (16)

13. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 837 (10)

12. BYU Cougars 10-2 839 (13)

11. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 877 (12)

– NFL Predictions Week 12 | NFL Experts Picks

10. Oregon Ducks 10-2 932 (11)

9. Baylor Bears 10-2 1066 (9)

8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 1105 (8)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 1147 (2)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 1264 (5)

– CFN Rankings: 1-130 & by conference

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-1 1291 (7)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1 1388 (3)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 12-0 1422 (4)

2. Michigan Wolverines 11-1 1449 (6)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 1550 62 1st place votes (1)

Coaches Poll College Football Rankings

All-Time Coaches Poll Rankings | AP All-Time Rankings