AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 13

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 13 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 13

Others Receiving Votes
Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

25. Kentucky Wildcats 9-3 82 (NR)

24. Texas A&M Aggies 8-4 117 (14)

23. Arkansas Razorbacks 8-4 214 (25)

22. Clemson Tigers 9-3 269 (NR)

21. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 310 (24)

20. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 11-1 317 (23)

19. San Diego State Aztecs 11-1 416 (22)

18. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 10-2 485 (21)

17. Pitt Panthers 10-2 589 (20)

16. Houston Cougars 11-1 603 (19)

15. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-2 662 (17)

14. Utah Utes 9-3 667 (16)

13. Oklahoma Sooners 10-2 837 (10)

12. BYU Cougars 10-2 839 (13)

11. Michigan State Spartans 10-2 877 (12)

10. Oregon Ducks 10-2 932 (11)

9. Baylor Bears 10-2 1066 (9)

8. Ole Miss Rebels 10-2 1105 (8)

7. Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2 1147 (2)

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1 1264 (5)

5. Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-1 1291 (7)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 11-1 1388 (3)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 12-0 1422 (4)

2. Michigan Wolverines 11-1 1449 (6)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 12-0 1550 62 1st place votes (1)

