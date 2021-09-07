AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 1

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 1 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

Others Receiving Votes

TCU 80, NC State 69, UCF 61, Liberty 57, LSU 57, Michigan 52, Oklahoma State 39, Indiana 37, Michigan State 28, Nevada 23, Kansas State 13, Louisiana 12, BYU 10, Boston College 8, Ball State 7, Maryland 6, Arizona 5, UAB 5, Florida State 4, Kentucky 3, Texas Tech 2, Army 2, Appalachian State 1

25. Auburn Tigers 1-0 83 (NR)

24. North Carolina Tar Heels 0-1 198 (9)

23. Arizona State Sun Devils 1-0 222 (25)

22. Miami Hurricanes 1-0 229 (14)

21. Utah Utes 1-0 334 (24)

20. Ole Miss Rebels 1-0 335 (NR)

19. Virginia Tech Hokies 1-0 359 (NR)

18. Wisconsin Badgers 0-1 376 (12)

17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 1-0 384 (22)

16. UCLA Bruins 2-0 668 (NR)

15. Texas Longhorns 1-0 683 (21)

14. USC Trojans 1-0 789 (15)

13. Florida Gators 1-0 842 (13)

12. Oregon Ducks 1-0 883 (11)

11. Penn State Nittany Lions 1-0 908 (19)

10. Iowa Hawkeyes 1-0 942 (18)

9. Iowa State Cyclones 1-0 1045 (7)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 1-0 1070 (9)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 1-0 1136 (8)

6. Clemson Tigers 0-1 1231 (3)

5. Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 1288 (6)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 1374 (2)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 1436 (4)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 1377, 4 1st place votes (5)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 1571, 59 1st place votes (1)

