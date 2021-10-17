AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 7

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 7 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 7

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, BYU 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

25. Purdue Boilermakers 4-2 68 (NR)

24. UTSA Roadrunners 7-0 104 (NR)

23. Pitt Panthers 5-1 177 (NR)

22. San Diego State Aztecs 6-0 284 (24)

21. SMU Mustangs 6-0 (23)

20. Baylor Bears 6-1 378 378 (NR)

19. Auburn Tigers 5-2 397 (NR)

18. NC State Wolfpack 5-1 485 (22)

17. Texas A&M Aggies 5-2 536 (21)

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-0 629 (16)

15. Kentucky Wildcats 6-1 723 (11)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 736 (15)

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-1 763 (14)

12. Ole Miss Rebels 5-1 879 (13)

11. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-1 1048 (2)

10. Oregon Ducks 5-1 1054 (9)

9. Michigan State Spartans 7-0 1076 (10)

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-0 1082 (12)

7. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 1116 (7)

6. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 1214 (8)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 1252 (6)

4. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-1 1393 (5)

3. Oklahoma Sooners 7-0 1434 (4)

2. Cincinnati Bearcats 6-0 1483 (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 7-0 1575 63 1st place votes (1)

