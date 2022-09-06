AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 1

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 1 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Top 25 College Football Poll: 2022 Week 1

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.

Others Receiving Votes Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1

25 Houston Cougars 1-0 143 (NR)

24 Tennessee Volunteers 1-0 194 (NR)

23 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 1-0 246 (22)

22 Ole Miss Rebels 1-0 254 (21)

21 BYU Cougars 1-0 266 (25)

20 Kentucky Wildcats 1-0 373 266 (20)

19 Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 476 (18)

18 NC State Wolfpack 1-0 513 (13)

17 Pitt Panthers 1-0 535 (17)

16 Arkansas Razorbacks 1-0 678 (19)

15 Miami Hurricanes 1-0 679 (16)

14 Michigan State Spartans 1-0 690 (15)

13 Utah Utes 0-1 717 (7)

12 Florida Gators 1-0 763 (NR)

11 Oklahoma State Cowboys 1-0 818 (12)

10 USC Trojans 1-0 898 (14)

9 Baylor Bears 1-0 1057 (10)

8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 0-1 1085 (5)

7 Oklahoma Sooners 1-0 1130 (9)

6 Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 1241 (6)

5 Clemson Tigers 1-0 1280 (4)

4 Michigan Wolverines 1-0 1299 (8)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 1471, 2 1st place (2)

2 Georgia Bulldogs 1-0 1511, 17 1st place (3)

1 Alabama Crimson Tide 1-0 1552, 44 1st place (1)

