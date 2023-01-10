AP Top 25 College Football Rankings 2022 Final

Where do all the top teams rank in the final AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings Final 2022

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.

Also Receiving Votes: Duke 49, UTSA 45, Air Force 40, Boise State 38, Minnesota 35, Texas Tech 19, North Carolina 8, North Carolina State 6, Iowa 4, Louisville 3, Purdue 3, Maryland 2, Marshall 2, Cincinnati 1, Illinois 1

25 Texas Longhorns 8-5 95 (21)

24 Fresno State Bulldogs 10-4 164 (NR)

23 South Carolina Gamecocks 8-5 164 (20)

22 Pitt Panthers 9-4 233 (NR)

21 UCLA Bruins 9-4 243 (18)

20 Mississippi State Bulldogs 9-4 320 (24)

19 Troy Trojans 12-2 322 (23)

18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 9-4 535 (19)

17 Oregon State Beavers 10-3 742 (17)

16 LSU Tigers 10-4 757 (16)

15 Oregon Ducks 10-3 758 (15)

14 Kansas State Wildcats 10-4 784 (11)

13 Clemson Tigers 11-3 791 (10)

12 USC Trojans 11-3 795 (8)

11 Florida State Seminoles 10-3 814 (13)

10 Utah Utes 10-4 876 (7)

9 Tulane Green Wave 12-2 1025 (14)

8 Washington Huskies 11-2 1097 (12)

7 Penn State Nittany Lions 11-2 1200 (9)

6 Tennessee Volunteers 11-2 1294 (6)

5 Alabama Crimson Tide 11-2 1303 (5)

4 Ohio State Buckeyes 11-2 1394 (4)

3 Michigan Wolverines 13-1 1438 (2)

2 TCU Horned Frogs 13-2 1484 (3)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 15-0 1575 63 1st (1)

