AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: 2021 Final

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Georgia is No. 1 in the final Associated Press college football poll of the season after winning its second national title by beating Alabama. The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes in the poll presented by Regions Bank to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the final rankings for the third time since 2011.