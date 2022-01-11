AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: 2021 Final

Where do all the top teams rank in the final 2021 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Final

Others Receiving Votes
Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1

AP Poll : 2021 Season Final

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the most recent rankings.

25. San Diego State Aztecs 12-2 (NR)

24. Utah State Aggies 11-3 163 (NR)

23. Iowa Hawkeyes 10-4 171 (17)

22. Oregon Ducks 10-4 364 (15)

21. Arkansas Razorbacks 9-4 371 (22)

20. NC State Wolfpack 9-3 382 (18)

19. BYU Cougars 10-3 435 (14)

18. Kentucky Wildcats 10-3 446 (25)

17. Houston Cougars 12-2 513 (21)

16. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 13-1 517 (16)

15. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 11-3 533 (20)

14. Clemson Tigers 10-3 538 (19)

13. Pitt Panthers 11-3 741 (13)

12. Utah Utes 10-4 851 (10)

11. Ole Miss Rebels 10-3 926 (8)

10. Oklahoma Sooners 11-2 966 (14)

9. Michigan State Spartans 11-2 1026 (11)

8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-2 1039 (5)

7. Oklahoma State Cowboys 12-2 1177 (9)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 11-2 1247 (7)

5. Baylor Bears 12-2 1259 (7)

4. Cincinnati Bearcats 13-1 1349 (4)

3. Michigan Wolverines 12-2 1361 (2)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 13-2 1464 (1)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 14-1 1525 (3)

