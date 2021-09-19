AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 3

Gold and Black

The offense didn't get enough done against the best defense it's seen this season — by a mile — but nevertheless, the Boilermakers made a real game out of this, standing toe to toe with a heavily favored opponent and having a chance deep into the fourth quarter. It gave up some big plays — the cost of doing business for the big plays the Boilermakers are trying to make themselves — and got away with a few more it should have given up, but no one should be walking away from this game thinking the defense was the problem. The offense couldn't get any rhythm in the first half — the second quarter was brutal — or second for that matter and the Boilermakers really struggled on makeable third- and fourth downs.