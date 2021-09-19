AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 3

CollegeFootballNews.com
·2 min read

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 3 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 3

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

Others Receiving Votes
TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma State 51, Maryland 29, Arizona State 24, Texas 22, USC 16, San Diego State 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Louisville 1, Wyoming 1

25. Kansas State Wildcats 3-0 127 (NR)

24. UCLA Bruins 2-1 142 (13)

23. Auburn Tigers 2-1 166 (22)

22. Fresno State Bulldogs 3-1 (NR)

21. North Carolina Tar Heels 2-1 306 (21)

CFN Week 3 Rankings 1-130

20. Michigan State Spartans 3-0 389 (NR)

19. Michigan Wolverines 3-0 (25)

18. Wisconsin Badgers 1-1 513 (18)

17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 3-0 526 (16)

16. Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 537 (20)

Week 3 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY rankings

15. BYU Cougars 3-0 603 (23)

14. Iowa State Cyclones 2-1 664 (14)

13. Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 717 (17)

12. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 874 (12)

11. Florida Gators 2-1 930 (11)

Week 3 scoreboard and how the predictions were

10. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-1 976 (9)

9. Clemson Tigers 2-1 1074(6)

8. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 1145 (8)

7. Texas A&M Aggies 3-0 1158 (7)

6. Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 1197 (10)

5. Iowa Hawkeyes 3-0 1298 (5)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 1302 (3)

3. Oregon Ducks 3-0 1385 (4)

2. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 1491, 3 1st place (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 1547, 59 1st place (1)

