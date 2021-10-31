AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 9

Associated Press

Fresno State once again came into Southern California and knocked off a ranked opponent. Jake Haener passed for 306 yards and a touchdown, Jordan Mims rushed for a career-high 186 yards and two scores, and the Bulldogs handed No. 21 San Diego State its first loss of the season with a 30-20 victory Saturday night. Fresno State (7-2, 4-1 Mountain West), which knocked off then-No. 13 UCLA last month, raced out to a 20-0 second-quarter lead and dominated in all three facets.