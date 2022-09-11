AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 2

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 2 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Top 25 College Football Poll: 2022 Week 2

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.

Others Receiving Votes Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

25 Oregon Ducks 1-1 89 (NR)

24 Texas A&M Aggies 1-1 145 (6)

23 Pitt Panthers 1-1 160 (17)

22 Penn State Nittany Lions 2-0 271 (NR)

21 Texas Longhorns 1-1 276 (NR)

20 Ole Miss Rebels 2-0 411 (22)

19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 2-0 449 (23)

18 Florida Gators 1-1 484 (12)

17 Baylor Bears 1-1 562 (9)

16 Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 658 (24)

15 NC State Wolfpack 2-0 673 (18)

14 Utah Utes 1-1 673 (13)

13 Miami Hurricanes 2-0 772 (15)

12 BYU Cougars 2-0 880 (21)

11 Michigan State Spartans 2-0 902 (14)

10 Arkansas Razorbacks 2-0 938 (16)

9 Kentucky Wildcats 2-0 992 (20)

8 Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 1004 (11)

7 USC Trojans 2-0 1139 (10)

6 Oklahoma Sooners 2-0 1209 (7)

5 Clemson Tigers 2-0 1285 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 2-0 1359 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 1475 1 1st place vote (3)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 1496 9 1st place votes (1)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 1561 53 1st place votes (2)

