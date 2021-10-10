AP Top 25 College Football Poll, Rankings: Week 6

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 6 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

2021 AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Week 6

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in last week’s rankings.

Others Receiving Votes

Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1

25. Texas Longhorns 108 (21)

24. San Diego State Aztecs 5-0 176 (25)

23. SMU Mustangs 6-0 225 (24)

22. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 265 (23)

21. Texas A&M Aggies 4-2 348 (NR)

20. Florida Gators 4-2 397 (20)

19. BYU Cougars 5-1 421 (10)

18. Arizona State Sun Devils 6-1 428 (22)

17. Arkansas Razorbacks 4-2 470 (13)

16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons 6-0 562 (19)

15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 712 (15)

14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-1 732 (14)

13. Ole Miss Rebels 4-1 779 (17)

12. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-0 830 (12)

11. Kentucky Wildcats 6-0 918 (16)

10. Michigan State Spartans 6-0 992 (11)

9. Oregon Ducks 4-1 1057 (8)

8. Michigan Wolverines 6-0 1139 (9)

7. Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 1147 (4)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 5-1 1157 (7)

5. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-1 1286 (1)

4. Oklahoma Sooners 6-0 1336 (6)

3. Cincinnati Bearcats 5-0 1407 (5)

2. Iowa Hawkeyes 6-0 1476 (3)

1. Georgia Bulldogs 6-0 1550 62 1st place votes (2)

