AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: Week 3

Where do all the top teams rank in the Week 3 AP Top 25 college football poll? Which teams just missed out, but received votes?

AP Top 25 College Football Rankings: 2022 Week 3

Number in parentheses is where each team finished in previous rankings.

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State 91, Florida State 85, Appalachian State 77, North Carolina 72, Washington State 62, Cincinnati 52, Oregon State 49, Minnesota 48, Kansas 23, Syracuse 7, LSU 6, Wisconsin 4

25 Miami Hurricanes 2-1 (13)

24 Pitt Panthers 2-1 (23)

23 Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (24)

22 Texas Longhorns 2-1 (21)

21 Wake Forest Demon Deacons 3-0 (19)

20 Florida Gators 2-1 (18)

19 BYU Cougars 2-1 (12)

18 Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR)

17 Baylor Bears 2-1 (17)

16 Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 585 (20)

15 Oregon Ducks 2-1 593 (25)

14 Penn State Nittany Lions 3-0 666 (22)

13 Utah Utes 2-1 684 (14)

12 NC State Wolfpack 3-0 781 (15)

11 Tennessee Volunteers 3-0 866 (16)

10 Arkansas Razorbacks 3-0 920 (10)

9 Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 1071 (8)

8 Kentucky Wildcats 3-0 1096 (9)

7 USC Trojans 3-0 1197 (7)

6 Oklahoma Sooners 3-0 1257 (6)

5 Clemson Tigers 3-0 1268 (5)

4 Michigan Wolverines 3-0 1364 (4)

3 Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 1473, 1 1st place vote (3)

2 Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 1492, 3 1st place votes (2)

1 Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 1569, 59 1st place points (1)

